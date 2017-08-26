Newsvine

Benefit 5K event planned Sept. 16

    A Run and Walk 5K event to benefit victims and survivors of domestic violence is planned for Sept. 16.Registration and packet pickup for the event, which will be held at Citizen's Circle in downtown Ocala at 151 SE Osceola Ave, is at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m.Race packets can also be picked up on Sept. 15 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Ocala Police Department lobby, 402 S. Pine Ave.Registration fee is $25 until Sept. 14 and $30 on the day of the race. [...]

