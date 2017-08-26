The names of 34 U.S. Army soldiers who died over 175 years ago while serving at Fort King, a military installation in northeast Ocala, echoed Saturday across the site where they were originally buried about a block west of the fort.The reading of the names of the soldiers was part of a remembrance and dedication ceremony held by the Ocala Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of [...]
The DAR held a memorial ceremony Saturday to honor soldiers who served at Fort King
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Aug 26, 2017 3:14 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment