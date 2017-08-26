Community news and events for Aug. 26 and beyond

Dedication and remembrance The Ocala chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will conduct a dedication and remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. today at the Fort King National Historic Park Visitors Center, 3925 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Presentation of colors, speeches, recognition and wreath laying; refreshments and more. Free.Call 624-0926.District water workshopThe Southwest Florida Water Management District will hold a [...]