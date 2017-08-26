Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5200 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Community news and events for Aug. 26 and beyond

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sat Aug 26, 2017 12:24 AM
    Discuss:

    Dedication and remembrance The Ocala chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will conduct a dedication and remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. today at the Fort King National Historic Park Visitors Center, 3925 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Presentation of colors, speeches, recognition and wreath laying; refreshments and more. Free.Call 624-0926.District water workshopThe Southwest Florida Water Management District will hold a [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor