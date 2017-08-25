MCSO: Five people sought in store gift card scam

Sheriff's deputies are on the lookout for five people who defrauded Walmart of gift cards and other items using a scam in two separate incidents.Officials said two females enteredthe Walmart store at 17961 S. U.S. 441 in Summerfield around 1 a.m. Wednesdayand picked up some gift cards. A few of the cards were concealed inside a magazine and they took the remaining cards to a cashier.The women asked the cashier to put money on the cards and the cashier [...]