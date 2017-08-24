TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGSMarion County Development Review: 8:30 a.m., Office of County Engineer, 412 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Visit 671-8686.Marion County School Board Workshop: 9 a.m., 512 SE Third St., Ocala. Call 671-7700.Navy bombing training (inert): 10 a.m.-noon and 3-7 p.m., Pinecastle Range, Ocala National Forest. For noise complaints, call 1-800-874- [...]
Calendar of events for Aug. 24 and beyond
