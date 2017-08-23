Interstate 75 northbound reopened after crash

WILDWOOD The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 reopened Wednesday afternoon, hours after a dump truck driver struck an overpass on the interstate with the raised bed of his truck.According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Robert Givens, 60, of Wildwood, was heading north on I-75 in the center lane with the bed raised just after 4 a.m. As he drove under the County Road 514 overpass, the raised bed struck the overpass. Givens was flown to Ocala Regional Medical Center with what [...]