Rock band manager dies of July crash injuries

A rock band tour manager seriously injured last month in a wreck on Interstate 75, which killed a member of the band, has died.Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the lead agency investigating the crash, said Janet Rains died on Wednesday at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.Rains, of Pittston, Pennsylvania, was the tour manager for the group Adrenaline Mob. The entourage was on its way July 14 to perform in St. Petersburg. The group's RV had a flat tire and it and a [...]