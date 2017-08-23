Ocala man charged in connection to fatal crash in Wildwood

WILDWOOD The Florida Highway Patrol has identified an Ocalan as one of two men who fled the scene after a 2007 BMW that was speeding away from police slammed into a woman's SUV and killed her on Tuesday on State Road 44.Authorities found and detained Nepoleon Brown, 27, of Ocala, after the crash. When officers found an AK-47 rifle in the trunk of the BMW, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and also resisting an officer. He was booked late Tuesday [...]