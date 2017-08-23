Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5141 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Ocala man charged in connection to fatal crash in Wildwood

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Aug 23, 2017 12:06 PM
    Discuss:

    WILDWOOD The Florida Highway Patrol has identified an Ocalan as one of two men who fled the scene after a 2007 BMW that was speeding away from police slammed into a woman's SUV and killed her on Tuesday on State Road 44.Authorities found and detained Nepoleon Brown, 27, of Ocala, after the crash. When officers found an AK-47 rifle in the trunk of the BMW, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and also resisting an officer. He was booked late Tuesday [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor