A man who, police say, robbed a store in Ocala and then and led sheriff's deputies on a three-county chase, which ended with him being bitten by a Lake County K-9, was arrested Tuesday night in Leesburg.Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies said a man wearing a mask and carrying a firearm entered the Cost Cutter Discount Beer and Grocery store at 8665 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala, around 6:30 p.m., and demanded money. He fired two shots inside the store. No one was injured. [...]
Robbery in Ocala ends with arrest in Leesburg
