Wounded man arrested on burglary after barging into home

Ocala police detectives have arrested a man who was shot and then barged into a home Sunday morning.Miguel Angel Mercado, 35, was arrested on burglary with battery.The shooter told officers he was asleep when he heard loud bangs Sunday morning. The man said he fired a shot at a window because he feared someone was trying to break into the home, which is in the 2800 block of Northeast Seventh Street.Detectives interviewed Mercado, who said he was knocking on the window [...]