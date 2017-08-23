TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGS* Marion County Parks and Recreation Advisory Council: 3 p.m., Parks and Recreation Conference Room, McPherson Governmental Complex, 111 SE 25th Ave. Ocala. Call 671-8560 or visit marioncountyfl.org.Navy bombing training (inert): 10 a.m.-noon and 3-5 p.m., Pinecastle Range, Ocala National Forest. For noise complaints, call 1-800-874-5059.BNI Profit Makers: [...]
Calendar of events for Aug. 23 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:31 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment