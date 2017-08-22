Woman considered missing and endangered

The Marion County Sheriff's Office issued a missing and endangered alert on Tuesday for Maxine M. Davis, 61.Davis was last seen by family members on Friday at 2851 NE 7th St., Ocala. She drove away in her white four-door Toyota Camry, bearing Florida plate IGW-E59. Her family has not seen or heard from her since. Davis has a medical condition for which she requires daily medication and she is without that medication.Davis has brown eyes and black hair. She stands 5 feet three [...]