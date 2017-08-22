State set to resume executions

TALLAHASSEE - Florida's death penalty hiatus is slated to end Thursday, when the state plans to execute the first Death Row prisoner in more than 19 months.But the execution of Mark James Asay- a white supremacist accused of targeting black victims- won't just be the first lethal injection since early 2016 in a state that was killing Death Row prisoners at a record-breaking pace until a U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively put Florida's death penalty [...]