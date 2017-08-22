Judge addresses couple charged in connection to robberies

A man and woman who, Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives say, are responsible for at least 18 robberies, nine of which occurred in the county, both had first appearance meetings with a judge early Tuesday for the most recent charges levied against them.Rodney Snow, 33, who shot himself last month after he was seen leaving a convenience store that had been robbed, was released Monday from Ocala Regional Medical Center and was booked into the Marion County Jail at 3:18 p.m. He [...]