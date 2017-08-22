Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5097 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

MCSO: Speeding man faces child endangerment charge and more

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:04 PM
    Discuss:

    A man caught speeding on Tuesday, with an infant in the vehicle, fled from sheriff's deputies. Calvin Willis, 31, eventually was arrested, however, and was taken to the Marion County Jail.Lt. Donnie Winston saw Willis driving 42 in a 30 mph zone and stopped the vehicle in the 5700 block of Northwest 67th Place. As Willis was calling for another deputy, the car drove away.Winston chased the vehicle, but Willis kept driving. He then made a U-turn by Northwest 65th Avenue [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor