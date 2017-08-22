MCSO: Speeding man faces child endangerment charge and more

A man caught speeding on Tuesday, with an infant in the vehicle, fled from sheriff's deputies. Calvin Willis, 31, eventually was arrested, however, and was taken to the Marion County Jail.Lt. Donnie Winston saw Willis driving 42 in a 30 mph zone and stopped the vehicle in the 5700 block of Northwest 67th Place. As Willis was calling for another deputy, the car drove away.Winston chased the vehicle, but Willis kept driving. He then made a U-turn by Northwest 65th Avenue [...]