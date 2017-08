Spark, one of the finest third-party email clients for Mac and iOS, just got a big update that will ensure you never forget another important task. The app, developed by the terrific team at Readdle, now boasts seamless integrations for popular reminders apps like Todoist, Wunderlist, Things, and even Apple's own Reminders app. Readdle builds []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)