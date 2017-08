August 22, 2001: Apple takes home atechnicalEmmy for developing FireWire. The high-speed serial port allows users to transfer data quickly between aMacintosh and another device, such as a digital camera. Apple enabled the desktop video revolution with its invention of FireWire, says Jon Rubinstein, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering. FireWire plays a keyrole []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)