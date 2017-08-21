Newsvine

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash

    OCALA - A motorcyclist was criticallly injured in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection on Monday night.Ocala police officials said that after the wreck, the injured man was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center and was listed in critical condition. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, officials said.Police officials said the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was traveling southbound on Northeast 25th Avenue, approaching Northeast 14th Street. [...]

