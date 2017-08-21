Newsvine

Two arrested, two at large in alleged armed carjacking

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:04 PM
    MARION COUNTY An alleged armed carjacking Sunday in the Water Track area of Silver Springs Shores resulted in two arrests while two suspects still remain at large.Marion County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lauren Lettelier said an 18-year-old Ocala man and a juvenile were arrested Sunday on charges related to a carjacking with a firearm or weapon.Two suspects in the crime are still being sought by the Sheriff's Office, Lettelier said.The [...]

