Community news and events for Aug. 22 and beyond

AutoZone hiring eventAutoZone and CareerSource Citrus, Levy and Marion will hold a hiring event 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Klein Conference Center, College of Central Florida, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. AutoZone is looking for a dozen distribution center advisors for the new distribution center in Ocala. Advisors lead day-to-day operations and assist the center manager with company initiatives, ensuring productivity, training and retention.Applicants [...]