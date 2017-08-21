Newsvine

Man faces charges of burglary, grand theft

Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 2:06 PM
    A 59-year-old man was arrested Sunday on burglary and grand theft charges after a woman saw her property on a trailer and tracked down the alleged thief.According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Earl Junior Jordan of Ocala was arrested for armed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grant theft.The MCSO report states that the victim, who lives in Silver Springs Shores, reported a burglary during which a propane tank, two bicycles and two push mowers were [...]

