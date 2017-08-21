Gas leak reported in Ocala Park Estates

An apparent gas leak Sunday morning caused an area of Ocala Park Estates to be blocked off, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jeff Raker. Raker said the report of a leak related to a valve in a natural gas pumping station resulted in an area in the 6700 block of Northwest 62nd Place being blocked off for about an hour sometime shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. Raker said a hazmat team from Marion County Fire Rescue checked the area and personnel from the gas company [...]