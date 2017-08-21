Newsvine

MSCO releases more info about robbery of USPS driver

    SILVER SPRINGS SHORES - The Marion County Sheriff's Department has released more details about an armed robbery on Saturday in which a U.S. Postal Service employee was robbed of a package at gunpoint.According to the MCSO, the woman attempted to deliver a package to a home on Spring Lane Way in Silver Springs Shores but it appeared to be vacant so she left without making the delivery.The woman was then encountered by a man who said he was at the location to receive the package, [...]

