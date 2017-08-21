Newsvine

Ocala woman critical following Levy crash

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
    LEVY COUNTY - An Ocala teen was critically injured Sunday in a truck crash on State Road 121 in Levy County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to an FHP press release, Kathleen Cook, 19, was driving a 2001 Toyota Tundra southbound on SR 121 around 2:30 p.m. when, for "unknown reasons," the truck "left the roadway and as a result overturned." Cook and passenger Keenan Poupart, 23, of Crystal River, were ejected from the truck and Poupart was seriously [...]

