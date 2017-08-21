Community news and events for Aug. 21 and beyond

Senior menuThese meals will be provided by Marion Senior Services, 1101 SW 20th Court, Ocala. Lunches delivered by Meals on Wheels and served at congregate site; dinners at Marion Senior Services. Call 620-3501.Monday: Chili dog, baked apple chunks w/raisins, hot dog bun, orange pineapple juice and low-fat milkTuesday: NY charbroiled beef strip w/marsala sauce, cheesy mashed potato, green beans, whole-grain bread, apple [...]