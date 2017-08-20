Newsvine

Heavy rain, lightning in the forecast this week

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sun Aug 20, 2017 4:08 PM
    Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected through the first part of the week, with storms possibly becoming more numerous during the latter half of the week, according to the National Weather Service.Some chance for strong thunderstorms featuring gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning strikes is forecast for each day this week.A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected today, which should be partly sunny with a high near 91 [...]

