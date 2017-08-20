Bertha 'Grandma B' Gaskin celebrates 100th birthday

Several hundred family, friends and fellow Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church members gathered Saturday afternoon at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion North Hall to honor Bertha Ellis Gaskin - affectionately known as "Grandma B" - on the eve of her 100th birthday.Gaskin, whose actual birthday is Sunday, wore a white dress, pink hat and rose corsage as she sat in a throne-like chair flanked by her son, Eddie Gaskin Jr. of Ocala, and several other family members. [...]