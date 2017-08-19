Newsvine

Suspect in killings of 2 Fla. officers arrested at bar

Seeded on Sat Aug 19, 2017 3:12 PM
    KISSIMMEE - A police officer in Florida died from his injuries Saturday, a day after his colleague was killed when a suspect fired at them during a scuffle while they were on patrol. The suspect was later arrested at a bar.Sgt. Sam Howard died Saturday afternoon at a hospital where he had been taken following Friday night's attack in Kissimmee, Florida, located south of the theme park hub of Orlando.Officer Matthew Baxter died Friday night, a short time after authorities [...]

