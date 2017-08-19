(No heading)

Tickets for the 50s Fashion Show on Aug. 27 at the Livestock Pavilion can be purchased at the Ocala Police Department'srecords office at 402 S. Pine Ave.See Gwen in records for tickets, which are $30. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Lunch at the event, which is expected to have special guest appearances and drawings, starts at 1 p.m. and the show begins at 2 p.m. Officials encourage patrons to wear 1950s clothing.For more information call 369-7019. [...]