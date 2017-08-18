Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5003 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Tropical Storm Harvey bringing rain to Windward Islands

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Fri Aug 18, 2017 6:13 AM
    Discuss:

    MIAMI - Tropical Storm Harvey is bringing rain to the Windward Islands as it approaches the eastern Caribbean.The storm's maximum sustained winds early Friday are near 40 mph with slight strengthening possible over the next two days.Harvey is centered about 30 miles east-southeast of Barbados and is moving west near 18 mph.A tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor