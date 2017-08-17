Woman startles burglar after Ocala break-in

Ocala police say an intruder broke into a home in 4200 block of Southwest 57th Avenue Wednesday morning but fled empty-handed when one of the homeowners startled him.Around 6 a.m., a man left the home on the way to work, according to the Ocala Police Department. The man's wife was still there And soon after her husband left, she heard a loud noise and then strange sounds.The woman said she called her husband's name, and then heard her front door close. She went to the [...]