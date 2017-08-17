TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGSMarion County Development Review: 8:30 a.m., Office of County Engineer, 412 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Visit 671-8686.Pine Run Estates Taxpayers Group: 10 a.m., Pine Run Clubhouse 1, 10379 SW 88th Terrace, Ocala. Call 438-2650.Ocala Housing Authority Board of Commissioners: 5:30 p.m., 1629 NW Fourth St., Ocala. Call 369- [...]
Calendar of events for Aug. 17 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 9:30 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment