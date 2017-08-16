Florida man pleads guilty in 2016 Jewish center bomb plot

MIAMI - A Florida man has pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb a Jewish center during Passover.A U.S. Department of Justice statement said 41-year-old James Gonzalo Medina of Hollywood pleaded guilty Wednesday in Miami federal court to a federal hate crime and a charge of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction.Authorities said Medina admitted to planning to attack the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center. Medina was arrested in April 2016 after approaching the center [...]