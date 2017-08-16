TALLAHASSEE - Florida is taking official steps to protest the current government of Venezuela, although the state's move could be considered more symbolic than substantive.Gov. Rick Scott and the two other trustees who help him oversee Florida's roughly $150 billion pension plan voted Tuesday to bar the state from making investments that could support the regime of President Nicolas Maduro.Scott's proposal will not have much of an immediate impact. Florida's pension plan [...]
Florida will ban future state investments with Venezuela
