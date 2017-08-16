Veterans meetingsTodaySeadragon Base USSVI: 1 p.m., American Legion Post 347, 699 W. Lady Lake Blvd., Lady Lake. Call 874-7358 or 897-6266.VFW Post 4493 House Committee: 6:30 p.m., 11100 SE Maricamp Road (County Road 464), Candler. Call 687-4493.VFW Post 8083: 6:30 p.m., 12666 S. U.S. 441, Belleview. Call 245-8083. [...]
Community news and events for Aug. 16 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 6:14 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment