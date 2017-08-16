Newsvine

Mayor removes Confederate marker from St. Pete's waterfront

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 6:12 AM
    ST. PETERSBURG - The mayor of one Florida city has ordered the removal of a stone marker erected in 1939 to commemorate a Confederate general.The Tampa Bay Times reports St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman decided to remove it after he consulted with the city's police chief, who suggested removing it quietly without [...]

