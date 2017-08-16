Newsvine

Ocala woman, 25, considered missing and endangered

    The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Desiree Harris, a 25-year-old woman missing since 2 p.m. Tuesday.Harris, a person of "diminished mental capacity," may have gotten into a red car with an unknown person, according to an MCSO bulletin. She is considered missing and endangered.She was last seen at her home at 14911 SE 73rd Ave. in Ocala.Sheriff's officials described her as a 5-foot-2, 125-pound white woman with blue eyes and [...]

