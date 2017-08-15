Tourism numbers go up amid political turmoil

TALLAHASSEE - Florida continues to see record numbers of visitors while the state's tourism-marketing agency has been forced to reinvent its approach after months of legislative turmoil.With travelers from other U.S. states bolstering the growth, tourism-marketer Visit Florida estimated 29.9 million visitors came to the Sunshine State during the year's second quarter, pushing the projected number in the first half of 2017 to 60.7 million, according to numbers released Tuesday. [...]