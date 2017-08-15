Ocala man, 84, killed in two-vehicle crash

EAST MARION COUNTY - An Ocala man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 40 East just east of County Road 314A.Florida Highway Patrol troopers identified the deceased as 84-year-old Hubert Downard of Ocala.FHP officials said Downard was driving a 2004 Ford Taurus southbound on Southeast 162nd Terrace and stopped at a stop sign. A 1999 Lexus sports utility vehicle driven by Sharon Nehring, 60, also of Ocala, was traveling westbound on SR 40. [...]