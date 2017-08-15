Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 4929 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Ocala man, 84, killed in two-vehicle crash

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Aug 15, 2017 12:10 PM
    Discuss:

    EAST MARION COUNTY - An Ocala man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 40 East just east of County Road 314A.Florida Highway Patrol troopers identified the deceased as 84-year-old Hubert Downard of Ocala.FHP officials said Downard was driving a 2004 Ford Taurus southbound on Southeast 162nd Terrace and stopped at a stop sign. A 1999 Lexus sports utility vehicle driven by Sharon Nehring, 60, also of Ocala, was traveling westbound on SR 40. [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor