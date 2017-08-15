Newsvine

Here's what's happening at the libraries

    TODAYNovels At Noon: Noon-1 p.m., Marion Oaks Public Library, 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala. Call 438-2570. The Invention of Wings by Sue Monk Kidd.THURSDAYDrop-In Book Club: 11 a.m.-noon,Dunnellon Public Library, 20351 Robinson Road, Dunnellon, 438-2520. "Middlemarch" by George Eliot.All You Need to Know About Eclipses: 2-3 p.m.,Headquarters-Ocala [...]

