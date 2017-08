By Angela Moscaritolo, DealNews If you're in the market for a new iPhone, you may want to wait awhile. Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone,widely referred to as the iPhone 8, is expected to be released soon. Rumors suggest it'll boast an all-new design. And if history is any indication, we'll definitely see discounts on the iPhone []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)