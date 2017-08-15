Why Ulysses subscription pricing is good for the App Store [Opinion]

Ulysses, the iOS and Mac text editor, just switched to subscriptions. If it works - and it should - Ulysses subscription pricing might change the way the App Store works
Ulysses, the iOS and Mac text editor, just switched to subscriptions. If it works - and it should - Ulysses subscription pricing might change the way the App Store works
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.