Imaging software company Macphun today announced a faster, more powerful version of its popular Aurora HDR. Available for pre-order next month, Aurora HDR 2018 includes a redesigned user interface, speed upgrades in RAW imaging processing and merging and masking performance, and a lens correction tool that fixes chromatic aberration, vignetting and other forms of distortion. []

