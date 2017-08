August 15, 1998: The iMac G3, Apple's brightly colored translucent Macintosh relaunch, goes on sale to a rabid audience. Steve Jobs' first major product launch since returning to Apple, the internet-ready iMac cements his legacy as a forward-thinking tech visionary. It also introduces the world to the design talents of Jony Ive - and pretty []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)