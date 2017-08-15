Newsvine

Man gets 40 years for having explicit images missing girl

    FORT MYERS - A Florida man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for having pornographic images on his phone of a 9-year-old girl who disappeared last year.The News-Press reports that 29-year-old Jorge Guerrero-Torres was sentenced Monday. He was convicted in May of production and possession of [...]

