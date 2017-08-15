TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGS* Ocala City Council: 4 p.m., City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave., Ocala. Call 629-8401 or visit ocalafl.org.* City of Dunnellon Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 20750 River Drive, Dunnellon. Call 465-8500 or visit dunnellon.org.* City of Belleview Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall, 5343 SE Abshier Blvd., Belleview. Call 233-2109 or visit belleviewfl.org. [...]
Calendar of events for Aug. 15 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Aug 14, 2017 9:26 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment