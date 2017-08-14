Rally planned at Confederate memorial set for relocationTAMPA - Protesters are calling on Florida officials to honor a vote to relocate a Confederate monument from public property.A rally commemorating the victims of violence that followed a white supremacist rally in Virginia was scheduled Sunday evening in Tampa. Organizers planned to gather at a 106-year-old monument depicting Confederate soldiers outside a Hillsborough County [...]
State briefs for Sunday, August 13
