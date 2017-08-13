Author's speech at Ocala church draws many protesters

About 50 protesters gathered across the four lanes of Northeast 36th Avenue near Central Baptist Church Sunday afternoon as controversial speaker, lobbyist and author Randy Osborne prepared to give a talk titled "The Gospel of Islam in our Schools.""If you came to hear hate, you won't hear it now," said Osborne, opening his talk.A biography of Osborne provided by Central Baptist said that he is president of Victory 360, a political consultant firm, and a former two-term [...]