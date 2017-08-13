Volunteer spotlight: Marylin Corsiglia, United Way of Marion

United Way of Marion County submitted a listing to the Star-Banner's weekly Lend A Hand file appealing for some new volunteers. One of those who responded was native Ocalan Marylin Corsiglia.Cathy Truesdale, office manager, said Corsiglia was one of five people who responded to the appeal for a front desk volunteer."For the front desk reception volunteer spot, I always interview the potential volunteers in person and have them fill out a brief information sheet giving me an [...]