Ocala woman hospitalized after single-car crash

LOWELL - An Ocala woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday after suffering a medical condition in Lowell.According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the driver of a 2015 Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound on Northwest 105th Street approaching the Marion Correctional Institution's gate when she experienced a medical episode.That caused the Nissan's driver, Janice Porter, to increase her speed and run the front of the vehicle [...]